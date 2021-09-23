The ninth annual Get There Challenge is set for Oct. 4 through Oct. 17.
Anyone 18 or older who lives and works in Oregon can join the Get There Challenge at Getthereoregon.org.
The Get There Challenge offers 16 different remote work and transportation options achievements that participants can unlock online to earn badges and points toward weekly and grand prize drawings. Achievements include optimizing your desk set up, calculating your commuter costs, testing your bike commute knowledge and logging remote work or telework days and trips made by bike, foot, transit, carpool.
Participants can take actions to unlock a variety of experience, knowledge and skill-building achievements in the Get There tool, as well as log transportation options trips and remote work days.
Weekly prizes include a $100 Oregon E-Bikes gift card, WiFi extenders, six $50 Made in Oregon gift cards and more. Grand prize winners will receive one of two $500 cash cards or $1,500 toward a custom folding bike from Bike Friday.
The program is sponsored by Comcast Business, Bike Friday, Hydro Flask, Chrome Industries, Café Yumm, Black Star Bags, Oregon E-Bikes, and Ruffwear. It is powered by Get There, a trip planning and carpool matching tool and is a program of the Oregon Department of Transportation.
For information, contact Kathy Kleczek, NW transportation options specialist at kathy@ridethebus.org or call 503-861-5360.