Worried about your holiday presents arriving on time or at a loss for ideas? Fret no more. Downtown Astoria has a surprising variety of shops from bargains at Deals Only to unique finds at one of the many art galleries.
Not only does neighborhood shopping support local artists, artisans and shopkeepers, and helps boost the economy, but you’ll find extraordinary gifts that will be sure to delight even the most hard-to-please curmudgeon.
“Each shop is unique in its own way,” says Jamie Savva at Doe & Arrow. “It’s an amazing community. We couldn’t have survived this last year and a half without each other and the support of locals. They showed up!”
Patricia Fagerland at Forsythea agrees. “Astoria has really come back. Not only have we had the support of locals, we now see visitors who seem to arrive purposely to shop in a small town.”
“It’s amazing, I have people come in almost every day and ask for unusual items,” says David Kiedrowski at Fruffels. “I’m having to expand the store into my office area. I could have a whole block and still need more space.”
Even amid shipping challenges, and vendors unable to fulfill orders, shop owners have remained undaunted, using ingenuity seeking local and regional outlets and searching the internet for alternative sourcing.
Across the board, shop owners and locals seem to agree: Astoria is having a renaissance of vitality.
For fun, then, grab you coat and take a stroll through the historic center of downtown to see a few of the shopping options.
Starting out on Duane Street, it’s cards, puzzles, notebooks, and crazy-wonderful games, and stuff you didn’t know you needed, at Luminari Arts.
Then, following Duane to the corner of 12th, Tami Klockau’s hand-dyed yarns are sure to dazzle at Candy Skein. Next door, heading toward the Liberty Theatre, newcomer to town, Bébé Lew, has everything adorable for little ones, from tiny sunglasses and shoes and clothing, to toys and books.
Left, then, crossing onto Commercial at the theater, Oscar de’ Masi Art Studio/Gallery is next to Pat’s Pantry, a go-to must for spices and teas.
Crossing Commercial at 11th, cruise down 11th to Imogen Gallery (soon to be expanded in Cargo’s former space) and then cross over Marine Drive and up a half a block to Astoria Vintage Hardware’s warehouse full of architectural salvaged gems and reimagined home furnishings.
Head back down Marine Drive to explore Rusty Dahlia’s tasty home décor, Chalk Paint, lotions, soaps, baby furnishings, and kitchen must-haves, including shelves of Fiesta ware.
Back to the corner of 11th and Marine Drive, you can’t miss Cargo, expanded, and as fun as ever, crammed full of new and vintage curiosities from around the globe.
By now you may need to rest a bit, so Astoria Coffeehouse & Bistro can oblige with a well-needed latte or cardamom hot chocolate. Add an almond or chocolate croissant for energy?
Refreshed and ready to continue, hit the shops on Commercial with quality Nordic glass, porcelain, kitchenware, linens, and clothing at Finn Ware, followed by Forsythea featuring local artisans (don’t miss the children’s section in back — fanciful hats, too!).
Next up, A Gypsy’s Whimsy Herbal Apothecary, where owner and clinical herbalist, Vicki McAfee, offers advice, herbal supplements, and has her shelves brimming with hand-made items from India, Nepal and Turkey. A few steps away, RiverSea Gallery showcases local and regional artists and one-of-a kind jewelry.
Keep going along Commercial, past 12th to Garbo’s clothing and don’t miss Fruffels with its fine linens, tableware, barware, kitchen gadgets and classy items for men. On the corner of 14th, Purple Cow has games and toys for kids.
Toward the river, on 14th, Short Wave features clever items from local artisans and unique clothing, before you drop into Ashriver Woodworks to salivate over fabulous furniture and cutting boards.
If you need another break, Street 14 Cafe will suffice, before you cross the street to 4 Seasons Clothing, on the corner where you may swoon over sweaters and wintery garb. Don’t miss Doe & Arrow, either, with their trendy clothing, candles, lotions and vintage LPs.
Finally, cross 14th heading west on Commercial, to find the alley that takes you full circle back to Luminary Arts on Duane Street. Consider also stopping at Erickson Floral Co. for flowers and gifts or Old Town Framing Co. with their assortment of cards, photographs and framing options.
Happy, and likely exhausted by now, you might take a breather at Pilot House Distilling for a taste of their vodkas, gins or liqueurs. Or, you could settle in the cozy tasting room at Blaylock’s Whiskey Bar. Either (or both) can be the perfect place to wind down and count your blessings, er presents.
As you can see, there’s a ton of amusements, enchantments, and joys to ponder. And many more to discover not mentioned. As a special treat, and to emerse yourself in the spirit, consider staying downtown at Hotel Elliot, Selina Astoria (Commodore), or Bowline Hotel, all within walking distance to shops.