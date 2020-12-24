The Astoria Tuba Quartet’s Christmas concert is now online and free to enjoy.
Viewers can access the YouTube playlist of the concert at northcoastsymphonicband.org or through the North Coast Symphonic Band or Partners for the PAC Facebook pages until early January.
The quartet is comprised of Brian Bergman, John Hammond, Dennis Hale and Lee Stromquist who are all members of the North Coast Symphonic Band.
The quartet usually presents their Tuba Christmas concert at the Little Ballet Theatre’s “Nutcracker” performances, as a special Water Music program at the Columbia Pacific Heritage Museum in Ilwaco, Washington, and as the pre-show at the North Coast Symphonic Band holiday concert at the Liberty Theatre. Since those events have been canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the quartet is presenting their concert online.
