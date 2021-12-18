One of the favorite — and most accessible — indoor activities during the winter months is bowling. And Clatsop County has some prime spots for bowling and a nice meal for after.
Lower Columbia Bowl at 826 Marine Drive in Astoria and Gearhart Bowl at Fultano’s Pizza (3518 U.S. Highway 101) offer two spots for bowling enthusiasts in the north and south county.
Both businesses have bowling leagues.
Lower Columbia Bowl is limited to a maximum group size of six, according to its website, and has 50% lane capacity due to social distancing. The bowling alley is operating on a first come, first served basis. The bowling alley’s states “When we can increase lane capacity and group sizes we will resume taking reservations.”
Customers should call before visiting Lower Columbia Bowl as hours change frequently due to COVID-19. Rates per game, per person (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday): Noon to 5 p.m., $3.50; 5 to 9 p.m., $4.
Wednesdays feature a dollar off the regular pricing, from noon to 9 p.m. ($2.50 from noon to 5 p.m., $3 from 5 to 9 p.m.). Cost is $4 on weekends and holidays.
For bowlers in the Lower Columbia Bowl League, cost is $2.
The adult bowling league offers four-person men’s, women’s or mixed teams.
At Gearhart Bowl, league play starts in September, and the length of the league season varies within the different formats, with a minimum of four bowlers per team.
Bowlers can sign up by calling 503-738-5333.
Gearhart Bowl is open Sunday from 8 a.m. to 10 p.m., Monday through Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Fridays and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Open bowling rates are $3.50 per game, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $4 per game 5 p.m. to close (not including Rock ‘n Bowl nights, every Friday and Saturday from 8 to 11 p.m.).