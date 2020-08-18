Aug. 5, 2020
BAY, Shelby and Stephen, of Warrenton, adopted a boy, Wesley James Bay. He was born Oct. 22, 2018 at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria, and placed with the family on Nov. 11, 2018. Siblings are Bradley and Paisley Bay. Grandparents are Angela and James Beatty, of Astoria, and Dennis and Joanne Bay, of Rosburg, Washington. Great-grandparents are Anita Shirts, of Nehalem, and JoAnne Bay, of Astoria.
