Sept. 26, 2019HENNESSEE, Kasey, of Astoria, a boy, Torben Kane, born in Oregon. Older sister is Sophia Kane. Grandparents are Tawnya Atkins, of Reno, Nevada, and Karl Hennessee. Great-grandfather is Fletcher Hennessee.
