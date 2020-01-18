Birth: Jan. 18, 2020 Jan 18, 2020 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Anniversaries Births Engagements Weddings Search Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jan. 3, 2020HORD, Allison and Daniel, of Astoria, a girl, Sabrina Joy Hord, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are John and Deanna Hord, of Astoria, and Gerald and Renee Hankins, of Kent, Washington.Subscribe Now: Buy 3 months get 1 month FREE promo code: FREE Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Deanna Hord Grandparents Sabrina Joy Hord Gerald Allison Daniel John Kent Homes Jobs Public Notices Vehicles Marketplace Recommended for you × Add an entry as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Add entry × Your entry has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone signs the guestbook. Notifications from this guestbook will end. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) entries Sign the guestbook. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Add an entry Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook. Announcements Anniversary Announcement Birth Announcement Engagement Announcement Wedding Announcement Online Services Carrier Information Letter to the Editor News Submission Sports Submission Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesLog exporter wants out of PortOne child dead, another missing after being swept into ocean off Falcon CoveAstoria looks to limit chain stores, hotelsJordan's Hope for Recovery to dissolveFormer employee sues sheriff's office, alleging discriminationCedartree Hotels Will Open Its First US Property in Hillsboro, Oregon With Easy Access to the Entire Portland Metro AreaEveryday People: Woman at family crossroadsAMCCO cleanup imminent, future unclearMan briefly escapes from prison work crew in SalemClatsop Care to offer free certified nursing assistant course Images Videos CommentedA life on the streets in Astoria ends in death (4)Pacific Seafood eyes Astoria Pointe for worker housing (2)Astoria works to protect the city's water supply (2)County code limiting RVs draws criticism (2)Obituary: Muriel Cleota Dunn (2)Astoria looks to address chronic bad behavior (1)A popular maple tree falls in Alderbrook (1)Letter: Darkness (1)Astoria parks director under investigation for sexual harassment (1)Clatsop Care to offer free certified nursing assistant course (1)
