May 1, 2019
SATAWA, Megan and Stephen, of Ocean Park, Washington, a girl, Valerie Mae Satawa, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandmother is Ann Hubik, of Gearhart.
May 1, 2019
