Nov. 6, 2019
BUCKNER, Arianna, and BROWN, William, of Warrenton, a boy, Maverick Brown, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Older sister is Kimberlynn Young, of Astoria. Great-grandparents are Peggy Massey and Burt and Cindy Young, all of Warrenton, and Judy Brown, of Astoria. Grandparents are Liz Young and Sean Meldrum and Phil and Martha Brown, all of Astoria.
