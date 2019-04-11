April 5, 2019
FRANKART, Nicole and Derek, of Astoria, a boy, Kaspar Frankart, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Melissa Davis, of Astoria, and Mabel Albe, of Tacoma, Washington.
April 3, 2019
ALCANTAR, Carlye and Alvaro, of Astoria, a boy, Lucas Adan Alcantar, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Ramon and Carmen Alcantar and Tracy and Brandy Simpson, all of Astoria, and Ann Simpson, of Oceanside, California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.