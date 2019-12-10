Nov. 25, 2019
COPE, Kelly and Brendan, of Astoria, a boy, Toivo Alexander Cope, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Steve and Becky Roman, Kathie Cope and Tyrone Cope, all of Astoria.
Nov. 16, 2019
KNUTSEN, Sarah and Ross, of Warrenton, a boy, Maverik Ross Knutsen, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Bob and Liz Knutsen, Tim Malinen and Sue Larsen.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.