Jan. 21, 2019
ARMSTRONG, Alexandra and Andrew, of Astoria, a girl, Helena Louise Armstrong, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
Jan. 3, 2019
MARION, Ella Mae and Ramon, of Warrenton, a girl, Piper Bobbi Marion, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Bobby Marion, of Portland, Carol Marion, of Manchester, Connecticut, Elmar Divinagracia, of Atlanta, and Vilma Cong, of San Diego.
