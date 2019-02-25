Feb. 15, 2019
JOHNSON, Amanda and Matt, of Warrenton, a boy, Axel Jameson Johnson, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Mike and Kathy Johnson, of St. Helens, and Don Beck, of Mist.
Dec. 16, 2018
TAGGART, Stephanie and Ryan, of Astoria, a girl, Delilah Hope Taggart, born at Andaluz Waterbirth Center in Portland. Older siblings are Liam Smith and Frances Taggart. Grandparents are Tom and Debbie Wilson, of Astoria, and John and Kathie Taggart, of Lake Oswego.
