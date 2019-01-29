Jan. 16, 2019
FRANK, Chelsey and Greg, of Warrenton, a girl, Briar Jo Frank, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Older sibling is Jett Frank. Grandparents are Don and Renee Gustafson and Cindy Junes, all of Astoria, and Tim and Karen Malinen, of Warrenton. Great-grandparents are Donna Gustafson, of Astoria, and Joanne Seelig, of Warrenton.
Jan. 6, 2019
NOVAK, Catherine, and REIS, Michael, of Astoria, a boy, Cormac Lir Novak-Reis, born at home. Grandparents are Mary and Richard Novak, of Surprise, Arizona, and Nina Romero and Chris Skatell, of Gig Harbor, Washington.
