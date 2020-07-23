July 19, 2020
KAHN, Lisa, and FORRESTER, Harrison, of El Portal, California, a boy, Skye Robert Forrester, born in Sonora, California. Grandparents are Steve Forrester and Brenda Penner, of Astoria, and Robert and Cindy Kahn, of Santa Fe, New Mexico.
July 8, 2020
STEPHENS, Kelli, and PARSONS, Josh, of Seaside, a girl, Avery Lynn Parsons, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Konnie Stephens, Gary Stephens and Helen Weinberger, all of Seaside.
