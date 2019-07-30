July 18, 2019
THORNE, Liz, and BENTON, Kenny, of Astoria, a girl, Kaede Sequoia Benton, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria.
July 14, 2019
LEE, Brooke, and OGIER, James Jr., of Astoria, a girl, Avery Rose Lee-Ogier, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Misty Ogier, James Ogier Sr. and Rose Lee and Michael Holt, of Astoria.
