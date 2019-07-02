June 20, 2019
JONES, Kisha, and SUTTON, Darrell, of Seaside, two boys, Cooper and Carter Sutton, born in Astoria. Older siblings are LaLuna Misho and Kaliyah Sutton. Grandparents are Michelle Jones, Darrell Sutton and Bonnie Sutton. Great-grandparent is Cali Sutton.
June 17, 2019
SMILEY, April and Stephen, of Hammond, a girl, Annabelle Joy Smiley, born at Providence Seaside Hospital. Grandparents are Kevin and Cindy Smiley, of Rye, Colorado, Stephanie Smiley, of Astoria, Tom and Pam Kenyon, of Hesperia, California, and Pat and Mary Wright, of Long Beach, Washington. Great-grandmother is Joan Smiley, of Ontario, California.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.