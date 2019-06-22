June 10, 2019
HANSEN, Jessica, and VAN OSDOL, Edwin “Randy,” of Knappa, a girl, Juniper Joyce Van Osdol, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Joyce and Ed Van Osdol and Rune Charles Hansen, all of Svensen.
June 8, 2019
PALMROSE, Britney and Brennan, of Astoria, a boy, Keiler Randall Palmrose, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Hank and Brandy Jones of Hammond and Brian Sr. and Hattie Houghton and John and Cheryl Palmrose, all of Astoria.
