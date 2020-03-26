March 10, 2020
McENULTY, Katie and Brian, of Eugene, a girl, Caroline Rai McEnulty, born in Springfield. Older brother is Colin McEnulty. Grandparents are Gary and Jeanne McBride, Laura Johnson and Gary Idler, all of Warrenton. Great-grandfather is Walter McEnulty, of Knappa.
March 8, 2020
GRES, Abby, and JOHNSTON, Gabriel, of Astoria, a girl, Gabriela Ann Johnston, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Alma Castelan, Cheryl Johnston Finucane, Bruce Finucane and Allan Starr.
Jan. 21, 2020
HIATT, Erica and Jeff, of Seaside, a girl, Eleanor Mae Hiatt, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Rick and Barb Wollenberg, of Longview, Washington, and Ellen and Don Hiatt, of Auburn, Washington.
