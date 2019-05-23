May 13, 2019
HOLLO, Samantha and Neil, of Naselle, Washington, a boy, Tanner James Hollo, born at Providence Seaside Hospital. Grandparents are Vern Hollo and Carolyn Hollo, of Granite Falls, Washington, and Sam Walker Jr. and LeeAnna Walker, of Bovill, Idaho.
Jan. 30, 2019
FRANSEN, Emilee and Toivo, of Knappa, a boy, Heikki Edward John Fransen, born at Legacy Salmon Creek Medical Center in Vancouver, Washington. Grandparents are Trygve and Kathy Fransen, of Knappa, and Ed Bussone and Karen and Gary Wattula, all of Longview, Washington. Great-grandparents are Dave and Sue Corkill, of Astoria, and Patty Kivisto and Mike Jones, of Knappa.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.