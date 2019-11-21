Nov. 8, 2019
EVANS, Trisha and Bob, of Warrenton, a girl, Juniper Evans, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Bill and Laura Evans, of Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, Scott and Kadi Weyandt, of Iron River, Wisconsin, and Linnea Weyandt and Al Gasdik.
Nov. 1, 2019
GRAF, Jasmine and Christopher, of Naselle, Washington, twin boys, Bryce Samuel and Brayden Christopher Graf, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Brad and Dianne Scheller, of Naselle, and Nick and Glenene Graf, of Astoria.
