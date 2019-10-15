Oct. 4, 2019
BROCKEY, Tracie and Brent, of Knappa, a girl, Kersey Jo Brockey, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Bob and Marilyn Brockey and John and Julie Nygaard, all of Knappa.
LORENZANA, Brianna, and HUDSON, Camren, of Warrenton, a boy, Julian Scott Hudson, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Cynthia Williams, of Napa, California, and Dayna Hughes, of Republic, Washington.
