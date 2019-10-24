Oct. 7, 2019
CHRISTENSEN, Brianna and Ryan, of Astoria, a boy, Cole Ripath Christensen, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Older sister is Rhiannon Christensen. Grandparents are Dawn and Troy Malcolm, Clancie Adams and Terry Christensen, all of Astoria.
Sept. 16, 2019
GAUTHIER, Tanya, and KOONS, Rocky, of Astoria, a boy, Byrson R. Koons, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Phil and Kari Gauthier, of Astoria, Julie Smith-Koons and Russ Koons.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.