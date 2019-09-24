Sept. 13, 2019
BRAMEL, Elizabeth, and MacDONALD, Mica, of Warrenton, a boy, Hunter Forrest-Dean MacDonald, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are Jill Bramel and Tracy E. MacDonald and Elizabeth MacDonald, all of Seaside.
July 28, 2019
WOODS, Natasha, and HANSEN, Alec, of Westport, a girl, Allie Grace Hansen, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are Kathryne Woods and Donald Woods.
