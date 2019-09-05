Aug. 20, 2019
DUNCAN, Brooke and John, of Warrenton, a boy, Luca Kai Duncan, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital in Astoria. Grandparents are John and Michell Duncan, of Texas, Kathy Patterson, of Seaside, and Skip and Tina Roberts, of Portland.
Aug. 8, 2019
BALLARD, Alyssa and MORGAN, Patrick, of Astoria, a boy, Grant James Morgan, born at Columbia Memorial Hospital. Grandparents are James and Konni Ballard, Sharon Olson, Kathy Morgan and Michael Olson.
