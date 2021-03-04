Kenneth Earnest Dahlberg and Deirdre “Dee” Gayle Dahlberg are celebrating their 50th anniversary on Saturday.
They met through friends and were married on March 6, 1971, in Campbell United Methodist Church in Campbell, California. During their early marriage, Gayle worked as a social worker at a San Jose, California, hospital, while Ken worked as a mailman.
In 1983, the two moved to Elsie, where they still reside. They have one son, Kive, who is known by many in Seaside. The couple will celebrate the landmark anniversary at home with Kive. Phone calls are welcomed.
