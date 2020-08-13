Davis — Mintern

Julie Davis of Chandler, Arizona, exchanged wedding vows with Christopher Mintern, also of Chandler, on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at the Bellagio fountains in Las Vegas. She is the daughter of Tighe and Connie Davis of Fairview. He is the son of Dale and Helen Mintern of Warren, Ohio.
The bride graduated from Astoria High School in 1991. She is employed by U.S. Bank.
The groom graduated from Howland High School in Warren in 1994. He works for Moon Valley Nurseries.
Maid of Honor was Karley Gauthier, daughter of the bride, of Fairview. Bridesmaid was Audrey Davis, niece of the bride, of Winter Garden, Florida.
Ring Bearer was Larson Davis, nephew of the bride, of Winter Garden.
The couple resides in Chandler.
