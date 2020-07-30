Johanna Hankel, of Astoria, and Manny Nelson, also of Astoria, were married on July 19, 2020, in Maritime Memorial Park in Astoria.
Hankel is the daughter of Mike and Misty Gedenberg, her stepfather and mother, of Astoria. Her father is the late Matt Hankel, who died in 2005.
Nelson is the son of Katrina Nelson, who was accompanied by her partner, Gregg Brewer, of Clatskanie, and Juan Hernandez, of Astoria, who was accompanied by his wife, Jami.
The ceremony was performed by Joseph David Brawley. The bride was given in marriage by her grandfather, Hal Hankel.
The bride is a 2015 graduate of Astoria High School, and a 2020 graduate of Corban University. She is an instructional assistant for the Astoria School District and a hostess at the Silver Salmon Grille.
The groom also graduated from Astoria High School in 2015. He is a forklift operator at Hampton Lumber.
“We got married amid the pandemic,” the bride explained. “We originally planned on marrying on Maui, Hawaii, in May. We were going to wait until September, but the pandemic only seemed to worsen. We felt we couldn’t wait a day longer to get married, and we gave our parents a few days’ notice to plan the ceremony. We plan on visiting Hawaii to honeymoon in the future.”
The couple resides in Astoria.
