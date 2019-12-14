Iused to do all my shopping on Christmas Eve.
You can do that when you are young and single and the adrenaline of last minute shopping leaves no room for indecision. I loved the catharsis of frantic buying and wrapping after a month of jingle bells infused procrastination. I loved the desperation of other last minute shoppers and the half empty shelves. Limited options fuel creativity.
It is not that I didn’t love Christmas shopping. I do.
In fact, one of my favorite things back in those days was shopping for presents for children I’d never meet.
My sister worked for children’s services and each year her office had a list of children who were probably facing a hard Christmas season. Her office would pool donations and we’d go out shopping for girls and boys who had wishes for presents both practical — new underwear and socks — to the toys they saw on TV.
Still, I liked waiting until Christmas Eve for my own shopping. I liked being out in the stores on my own, searching for inspiration and so pressed by deadline that anything that spoke to me had to go into my cart.
I had to let the practice die years ago when family spread out across the country required me to factor in shipping times and travel in the snowy Columbia Gorge.
Thinking of others
When my daughters were born, I returned to a tradition that my dad had started. Each year he would take each of us children out on a Christmas shopping date.
This was years ago in the 1970s — long before Pinterest wish lists on the internet. With my dad traveling a lot for work, the shopping date was a way for each of us to get a little one-on-one time with dad.
It worked like this: he’d set aside a night for each of us three kids. We would get to pick the restaurant — usually McDonalds, since that was considered a treat back then — and then we’d head to the mall. I don’t remember which New Jersey mall, but I know my dad liked the one with a giant Alexander Calder mobile hanging in the open area.
These Christmas dates not only gave dad and us kids a little time together, but it was also an invention of strategic shopping genius. The rule was that we were shopping for other people and couldn’t buy anything for ourselves. So each kid would pick out a present for the sisters and brothers and for mom.
Meanwhile, dad would be watching to see what made our eyes light up while shopping and that would help him know what to put under the tree.
The result was dad ended up with a good idea of what to get each of us three children, and we spent an evening before Christmas thinking about what the best gifts would be for other members of our family.
We didn’t make Christmas lists, or sit on Santa’s lap. We spent a night with our dad asking us “What would Mindy like? What would Chuck like?” We were thinking of others. This was implanted in our minds at a young age — that giving was a centerpiece of the holiday season.
Local traditions
Traditions evolve over time. Otherwise, there would be no need to write about them.
I started the girls out young. My daughter Lindsay was 2, I think, my younger daughter Grace was in the backpack as we headed out the door telling her older sister that we would be shopping for her.
Instead of a New Jersey mall, we shopped in downtown Astoria which even in the rainy dark of December had bright lights and shining decorated shop windows full of cheer.
The storefronts have changed a lot over the last 20 years, but Finn Ware, Gimre’s and Erickson’s Floral remain must shop destinations each season. We idle in Lucy’s books and always stop at Holly McHone to pet her standard poodle and look at jewelry for my wife Amy.
Purple Cow Toys remains the centerpiece of the shopping date — the can’t miss destination even though my daughters are in high school and college now. There remain nieces and nephews to think about and games for the family. Owners Katie Murray and Bill Colwill always recognized us as we came in and are quick to catch a wink or a nod to put something behind the counter for clandestine wrapping or to pickup later.
Local shop owners are invaluable helpers when you are trying to solve the mystery of that hard-to-buy-for person on your list.
Making the time
Other things change.
Dinner in those early years was often at The Rio — we still miss our home away from home. These days we are more likely to be at any of the wonderful restaurants downtown. Last year it was Tora Sushi (Lindsay) and La Cabaña de Raya (Grace). It is always the girls who get to pick. As the girls have gotten older, their tastes have changed and there is always a chance to try something new.
It is funny how this tradition started out because dad was working and busy and needed a mechanism to spend more time with family. As they grow older, it feels like the kids are busier than I am, that their schedules are harder than mine to find time to be together one-on-one.
So far, at least, we always make time.
Shopping evolves
As it becomes easier to shop online, to click on wish lists and have presents wrapped and delivered to the door, the act of holiday shopping too has changed. Malls are becoming empty shells or getting reinvented into different types of social spaces. The small town areas that suffered with the proliferation of the malls in the 1980s and ‘90s are finding new life as a new generation discovers the value in the social aspect of getting off the couch and going shopping together.
As a recent Marketplace report detailed, Americans in their teens and 20s — so called Generation Z — were the most likely to go shopping on Black Friday this year.
“This is the first generation of true digital natives, so it really stands out to us how much they embrace the store,” Katherine Cullen, director of Industry and Consumer Insights with the National Retail Federation told Marketplace.
Set a date
I know that holiday shopping is a stress point for many. It combines a tension of limited financial resources with the crunch of a busy calendar as well as the fear of rejection of those you love. It has the potential to be a nightmare if you let it.
Yet physical gifts are for the most part transitory — they are destined in time to end up in garage sales and thrift shops or dusty attics as years go by.
It is the love and the time that will be remembered.
All the more reason to set a date with the ones you love for lunch or dinner and a little holiday shopping downtown.
