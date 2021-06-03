On June 13, from 1 to 3 p.m., 4-H is offering a free boat making and boat floating event at the Columbia River Maritime Museum pond.
The participants will make boats out of natural materials, such as sticks, reeds, rope and knots, and learn the science behind why boats float. The equipment needed will be supplied.
Youth in grades four through 12 may sign up by Friday at 503-325-8573. Up to 10 youth may attend, and both 4-H members and non-members are welcome.
For questions, email Sandra Carlson at sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu