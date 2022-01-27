February kicks off a month-long Oregon State University Food Drive for Clatsop County.

The 4-H Leadership Club will be holding a community food drive at the Astoria Safeway from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 5.

The items received will be given to the Clatsop Community Action Regional Food Bank.

Items that are most wanted are: Soup, chili, macaroni and cheese, cereal, peanut butter, tuna, canned fruit, canned vegetables, pasta and pasta sauce.

Glass containers, perishable or homemade items can't be accepted.

Can't make it on Feb. 5? Donations will be accepted until Feb. 21, and can be dropped off at the Oregon State University Extension office at 2001 Marine Drive, Room 210.

For questions, call Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573.

Tags