The 4-H Western Oregon Retreat for Leadership Development (WORLD) event, designed for teens, is open to all youth in grades seven to 12.
The retreat will be held from Feb. 17 to 19 at the Oregon 4-H Center in Salem. The event theme is "The WORLD of Music."
The retreat offers classes, including yoga, photography, conflict management, mindfulness, hiking, and dancing. A community service project will be completed.
The cost is $150; limited scholarships are available. For information, and to register, go to beav.es/5W7, email Melanie McCabe at melanie.mccabe@oregonstate.edu or call Sandra Carlson at 503-325-8573.
