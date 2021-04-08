Two youth activities are being offered by 4-H.
A 4-H babysitting training series is being offered via Zoom from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. May 5, 12, 19 and 26 for youth ages 10 to 19.
Registration is open until the class is filled. To register, go to bit.ly/31AZVZM; for information, contact Dani Annala at 541-386-3343, ext. 38260.
The 4-H Commit to Be Fit 30-Hour Challenge, which takes place now through April 30, is for youth ages 5 to 19. Go to https://beav.es/JjP to download the tracking grid and goal sheet to begin logging hours.
Turn the form in to the 4-H Office at 2001 Marine Drive, Room 210, or use the “Register” button at https://beav.es/JjP at the end of the month to submit online.
Every entrant who completes at least 30 hours will be entered into a $100 prize drawing. For questions, contact Sandra Carlson at sandra.carlson@oregonstate.edu