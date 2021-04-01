AARP Driver Safety is offering five free live virtual workshops.
“Smart Driver TEK” covers new safety technology and “Using App-based Ridesharing Services” explores popular ridesharing apps like Uber and Lyft.
“CarFit,” a 90-minute session, provides an in-depth look at key aspects involved in getting a proper vehicle fit. Participating in this workshop is requested before registering for a CarFit Focus session.
The “CarFit Focus Session” is a 30-minute small group discussion with CarFit volunteers designed to explore common challenges to making adjustments and finding a safe and comfortable fit in a car.
“We Need to Talk” is a seminar that helps assess an older loved one’s driving skills and provides tools to help navigate the conversation about limiting or stopping their driving.
For information, and to register, go to bit.ly/3lZo59K