AARP is offering four “Smart Driver” classes for Clatsop County. The dates and locations are: April 18 and June 20, at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave. in Astoria The class repeats May 8 and July 10, at the Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A in Seaside.
All classes are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., including a lunch break. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early to get the paperwork completed.
This course is designed for seniors 50 and older, but anyone can attend. The course includes current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, and adjustments needed to accommodate age-related changes. Information on aggressive drivers, air bags, new technologies and more is provided.
Oregon State Law provides for a discount on auto insurance premiums for most drivers completing this course.
Attendance at the entire class is required to receive a certificate of completion.
The cost for the class is $15 for AARP members, and $20 for nonmembers. Tuition is payable at the start of class, with checks made payable to AARP.
Register for the class through the college at 503-338-2411 to assure that space is available.
For questions or more information, contact John Benson at 503-738-5925 or bensonsbend@gmail.com
