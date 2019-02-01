AARP is offering four “Smart Driver” classes prior to summer. All classes are from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., with a lunch break. Those attending are encouraged to arrive early to get paperwork completed.
The class dates and locations are: Feb. 12 and April 18 at Clatsop Community College, 1651 Lexington Ave. in Astoria; and March 6 and May 8 at the Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1225 Avenue A in Seaside.
This course is designed for seniors 50 and older, but anyone can attend. The course includes current rules of the road, defensive driving techniques, adjustments to accommodate for age-related changes, information on aggressive drivers, air bags, seat restraints, new technologies and more.
Oregon State Law provides for a discount on auto insurance premiums for most drivers completing this course. Attendance at the entire class is required to receive a certificate of completion.
Register through Clatsop Community College at 503-338-2411 to assure that space is available. The cost for the class is $15 for AARP members and $20 for nonmembers. Tuition is payable at the start of class with checks made payable to AARP.
For questions or information, call John Benson at 503-738-5925 or email bensonsbend@gmail.com
