From now through April 15, the AARP Foundation is providing in-person tax assistance and preparation through its Tax-Aide program. This free program is offered in conjunction with the IRS, and AARP membership is not required.
Local AARP tax clinics available through April 15 are as follows:
• Astoria Senior Center, 1111 Exchange St., 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays. Appointments are preferred; walk-ins are taken only if space is available. For information, call 503-325-3231.
• Bob Chisholm Community Center, 1224 Avenue A in Seaside, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays. Appointments are preferred; walk-ins are taken only if space is available. For information, call 503-738-7393.
• Ocean Park Timberland Library, 1308 256th Lane, Ocean Park, Washington, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., from Wednesday to April 15, on a first come, first served basis. Be prepared to stay a few hours; some more complex tax returns may be out of scope. The library is closed on Mondays. For information, call 360-665-4184.
For information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, go to aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 888-227-7669.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.