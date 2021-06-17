Volunteers are needed to become instructors and join more than 5,000 AARP Driver Safety volunteers nationwide who teach and organize the AARP Smart Driver classroom course, which helps older drivers stay safe on the road.
Training and resources are provided. No special skills or AARP membership are required.
Volunteers are also needed to teach new vehicle technology as AARP Smart DriverTEK presenters, helping drivers ages 50-plus gain confidence to use their vehicles' new safety features.
To sign up, go to aarp.org/ADSvolunteer