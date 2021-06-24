The American Association of University Women, Astoria chapter, has awarded two scholarships of $3,000 each to Amanda Arrington and Maggie Blaser.
Arrington is attending Clatsop Community College to receive an Associate of Arts Oregon Transfer degree, after which she will attend a university to obtain a bachelor’s degree, then pursue a master’s degree in social work. She wants to be a counselor, social worker or therapist.
While raising a family and attending college, she achieved a grade point average of 4.0.
Blaser attends the University of Oregon with a dual major in physics and cinema studies. She graduated as valedictorian in high school. She has a GPA of 4.1 at the university, where she is a member of the Society of Physics Students and Women in Physics.
Upon completion of her undergraduate degrees, Blaser plans to attend graduate school to study astrophysics. She enjoys traveling, and has been to 17 countries and five continents.