SEASIDE — The American Association of University Women Seaside Scholarship Foundation announces that April 5 is the deadline for applying for a $2,000 scholarship that is awarded annually to a female resident from northwest Oregon or southwest Washington who is enrolled, or planning to enroll, in a degree program.
The candidate must have been out of high school five or more years. The award may be used at the college or university of the candidate’s choice for tuition, fees and textbooks only. The application is available at seaside-or.aauw.net under “Foundation.”
Financial support for scholarships comes from individuals and organizations who share the foundation’s commitment to assisting women in advancing their education. Contributions may be sent to Seaside AAUW Scholarship Foundation, P.O. Box 693, Seaside, OR., 97138. Any questions may be directed to Jane McGeehan, at janem270@gmail.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.