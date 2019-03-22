Each year the American Association of University Women Astoria Branch grants scholarships from the proceeds of its annual Dessert Readers Theater. To be eligible for the scholarship, the applicant must be: female; admitted to an associate or baccalaureate degree program at an accredited college or university, beginning enrollment no later than fall 2019; and must have a Clatsop Community College grade point average of 3.0 or better.
Applications are available at the Astoria Library, 450 10th St., and at the Clatsop Community College library, 1680 Lexington Ave. May 15 is the deadline for applications.
For information, contact Pamela Alegria at 503-325-8024 or pamjim3750@msn.com or Liz Bartell at 503-200-8605 or bartell.liz@gmail.com
