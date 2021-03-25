Each year the American Association of University Women’s Astoria branch grants scholarships.
To be eligible, the applicant must be: identified as a female; attending a college or university in the 2020-2021 academic year; admitted to an associate or baccalaureate degree program at an accredited college or university, enrolled no later than fall 2021; and have a grade point average of 3.0 or better.
May 1 is the deadline to submit applications. For information, contact Pamela Alegria at 503-325-8024 or pamjim3750@msn.com or go to astoria-or.aauw.net/scholarships