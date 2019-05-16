On Tuesday, the American Association of University Women (AAUW) Astoria Branch is presenting a program, “Notable Women of the AAUW Astoria Branch” at 6 p.m. in the Astoria Public Library Flag Room, 450 10th St. The public is welcome.
Liz Bartell, Mindy Stokes and Pam Wev share their careers, life events and current community involvement. Also featured on the program is a remembrance of Karen Kenyon, an AAUW member for over 40 years.
Bartell is president of the AAUW Astoria Branch. She has a master's degree in social work, and is a licensed clinical social worker. Since her semi-retirement, she mentors younger social work professionals.
Stokes earned her bachelor's degree in dietetics and her master's degree in women's studies. She teaches at Clatsop Community College, is the director of the Lives in Transition program and serves on The Harbor and Clatsop Care Health District boards.
Wev, who had a 40-year career as a land-use planner and economic development consultant, received her master's degree in urban and regional planning. She serves on the Clatsop County Board of Commissioners.
