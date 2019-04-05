The Seaside American Association of University Women (AAUW) Scholarship Foundation announces that the deadline for applying for a $2,000 scholarship has been changed to May 15 to align with local college deadlines for scholarships.
This scholarship is awarded annually to a woman from Northwest Oregon or Southwest Washington who is enrolled, or planning to enroll, in a degree program. The candidate must be out of high school five or more years. The award may be used at the college or university of the candidate’s choice for tuition, fees and textbooks only.
The application is available at seaside-or.aauw.net under “Foundation” and at most libraries. For questions, email jjanem270@gmail.com
