The North Coast chapter of ABATE of Oregon is holding its annual fundraising Spaghetti Dinner and Auction at 5 p.m. Saturday at the Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St.
The cost is $10 for adults and $3 for children age 12 and younger. Advance tickets are available from chapter members, or call 503-325-6932. Donations of auction items can be given to any North Coast chapter member or brought to the Astoria Moose Lodge.
The proceeds from this event will support Clatsop County food banks. For information, go to northcoastabate.com, email coordinator@northcoastabate.com or call Allan Schumacher at 971-320-0862.
