A holiday run and chili feed are being held by North Coast ABATE from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 7, rain or shine. All motorcycles and riders and other vehicles are welcome.
Kickstands up is at 11 a.m. from the Relief Pitcher, 2795 S. Roosevelt Drive in Seaside. Stops include Buoy 9 in Hammond, TAPS in Jeffers Gardens and Workers Tavern in Astoria.
The last stop is at 2 p.m. at the Astoria Moose Lodge, 420 17th St. for chili and 50/50 and other games. The cost is $15 for the run and chili, or $5 for chili only. All proceeds benefit Clatsop County food bank programs.
For information, go to northcoastabate.com or email info@northcoastabate.com
