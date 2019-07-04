A local agency is accepting applications for a program that serves adults with physical disabilities.
NorthWest Senior and Disability Services is offering a need-based program called Oregon Project Independence for residents who do not receive Medicaid.
The program offers assistance with activities, including walking, dressing, using the restroom and bathing.
There may be a small cost for services using a sliding scale fee. For more information call 1-866-206-4799.
