The Astoria High School Class of 1961 is holding a three-day "61 Years After 1961" reunion. On Thursday, there is a buffet dinner from 3 to 7 p.m. in the Bandit Cafe at Clatsop Community College.

On Friday, in the Banquet Room at the Astoria Golf & Country Club in Warrenton, the group will have a sit down dinner with a no-host bar from 3 to 7 p.m.

