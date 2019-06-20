American Medical Technologists has announced that Astoria resident Marilyn Albertsen, who recently retired from Tillamook General Hospital, will receive the Silver Service Award at the AMT annual meeting in Chicago on July 2. The award is given for active service on the state and national level.
Albertsen was certified as a medical technologist in 1991. She served in multiple roles for the Oregon AMT State Society, including as president from 2013-2017. She also served as the state editor and on the state audit, awards and publicity committees.
She has received numerous awards during her career, including the Charles E. Martin Service Award, Distinguished Achievement, Exceptional Merit, Pillar, Outstanding Service and Editor of the Year.
For information, go to americanmedtech.org
