Clatsop Auxiliary Communications, through the Clatsop County Emergency Management Office, is sending out a red postcard to over 500 county residents with amateur radio licenses announcing a new Disaster Communications Neighborhood Radio Network, linking all county areas to emergency services during power and cell tower outages.
Experienced amateur radio operators throughout the county will help set up and coordinate the neighborhood radio networks in their area. Area coordinators will contact their area’s responding licensees and explain the network process for getting information to emergency management during a disaster.
Those with a current amateur radio license who want to help can contact Mike Brumfield at coml@clatsopauxcomm.org or sign up online at clatsopauxcomm.org
All licensed amateurs are welcome. Those with an expired license, or who don’t have a license, but want to get one, can use the same information listed for assistance.
